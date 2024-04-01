Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.96

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $645.85 million during the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

