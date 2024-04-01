Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $645.85 million for the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

