Maison Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Maison Solutions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Maison Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MSS opened at $1.36 on Monday. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

