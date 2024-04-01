MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.50

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

