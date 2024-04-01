Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MANH traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.67. 254,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

