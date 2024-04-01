Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 17,429,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 81,739,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

