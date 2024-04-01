Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.61. 389,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

