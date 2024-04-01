Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.71. The company had a trading volume of 297,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $203.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.