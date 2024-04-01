Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.33. 1,178,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,379. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.23.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

