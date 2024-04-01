Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

MTDR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,979. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

