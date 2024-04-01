Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson

Matson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MATX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $14,074,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.