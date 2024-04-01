Mcashchain (MCASH) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a market cap of $38.07 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06058276 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

