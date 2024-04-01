McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 5.5% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40. 355,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 605,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MUX

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 83.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.