McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 652,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

MGRC stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $130.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.53.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.