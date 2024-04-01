Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,570 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,800. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

