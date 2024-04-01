Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.17. 2,320,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.93. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

