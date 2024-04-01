Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.