Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 199,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,157,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

