Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

HSY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.27. 1,564,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

