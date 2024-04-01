Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49. 4,918,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,072,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

