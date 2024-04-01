Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $6.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

