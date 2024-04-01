Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $6.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
