Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.21. 333,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,328,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nextech Invest Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 4,657,247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

