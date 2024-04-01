Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,883,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 1,896,448 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Up 23.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

