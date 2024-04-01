MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $502.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $95.78 or 0.00139329 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $502.92 million and $39.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,702.84 or 0.99936201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 100.54442803 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $40,512,178.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

