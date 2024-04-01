Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $550.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $427.89 and last traded at $423.74. 5,888,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,649,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.72.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.