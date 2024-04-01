Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIGO. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

