Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.15. 613,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,947,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

