Mizuho Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $109.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

