Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.60. 2,875,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,074. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Moderna by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

