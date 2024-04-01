Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

