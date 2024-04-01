Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

