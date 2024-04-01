Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $69.21. 989,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,734. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.