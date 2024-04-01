Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.34

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 141002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MAU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of Montage Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. Insiders own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

