Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

