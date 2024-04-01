Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 67,671 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 4,343,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

