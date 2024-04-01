Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,540. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

