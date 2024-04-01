Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.36. The stock had a trading volume of 567,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,012. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

