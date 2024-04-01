Monte Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 130,071 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154,824. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

