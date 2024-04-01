Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,074.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $991.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $851.22 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

