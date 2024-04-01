Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.53. 1,153,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.