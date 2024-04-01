Morgan Stanley Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $762.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $767.00 to $762.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $825.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

