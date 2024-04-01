Morgan Stanley Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,006,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 979,214 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 238.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

