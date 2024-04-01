Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 5.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $33.12. 171,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 522,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Morphic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,067.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $17,818,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

