Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.43. 208,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.22 and its 200 day moving average is $312.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

