MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.74. MP Materials shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 265,838 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

