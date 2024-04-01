Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.90. 499,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 770,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

