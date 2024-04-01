Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.90. 499,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 770,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.