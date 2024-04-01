MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares.
MultiPlan Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.