MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,039,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 1,053,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 43.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

