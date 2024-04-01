Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

