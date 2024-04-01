Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Naked Wines Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Naked Wines
