Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. 48,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

