National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading 4.3% Higher

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.37. 167,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 598,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $512.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,504,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.